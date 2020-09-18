Friday, September 18, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ark: Survival Evolved was launched on Aug 29, 2017About The GameAs a...
    Read more
    Games

    Arizona Sunshine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arizona Sunshine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arizona Sunshine was launched on Dec 6, 2016About The GameVirtual actuality meets the...
    Read more
    Games

    Aragami Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aragami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aragami was launched on Oct 4, 2016About The GameYou are Aragami, a vengeful spirit...
    Read more
    Games

    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download (v1.1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Apsulov: End Of Gods was launched on Aug 8, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Dollhouse Free Download (v1.1.1B) Full Version




    Dollhouse Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dollhouse was launched on May 24, 2019

    About The Game

    This haunting horror recreation attracts you into the mysterious environment of movie noir. Delve deep into the thoughts of Marie, a detective making an attempt to unravel the secrets and techniques of her previous reminiscence by reminiscence. Use the ‘Focus’ function to see by the eyes of your pursuer as you attempt to survive a suspenseful recreation of cat and mouse.

    How to Download & Install Dollhouse

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Dollhouse is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dollhouse.v1.1.1b.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dollhouse folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Dollhouse Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Dollhouse Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: WindowsXP SP3, Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 (each 32/64bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2180 @ 2.0 GHz or AMD Athlon64 X2 3800+ @ 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8400GT or AMD Radeon HD2200XT (512MB VRAM with Shader Model 4.0 or greater)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 5 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with newest drivers
    • Additional Notes: These are momentary system necessities they’ll most-likely change quickly.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ark: Survival Evolved was launched on Aug 29, 2017About The GameAs a...
    Read more
    Games

    Arizona Sunshine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arizona Sunshine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arizona Sunshine was launched on Dec 6, 2016About The GameVirtual actuality meets the...
    Read more
    Games

    Aragami Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aragami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aragami was launched on Oct 4, 2016About The GameYou are Aragami, a vengeful spirit...
    Read more
    Games

    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download (v1.1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Apsulov: End Of Gods was launched on Aug 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ape Out Free Download (v1.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ape Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ape Out was launched on Feb 28, 2019About The GameAPE OUT is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ark: Survival Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ark: Survival Evolved was launched on Aug 29, 2017About The GameAs a...
    Read more
    Games

    Arizona Sunshine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Arizona Sunshine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Arizona Sunshine was launched on Dec 6, 2016About The GameVirtual actuality meets the...
    Read more
    Games

    Aragami Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aragami Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aragami was launched on Oct 4, 2016About The GameYou are Aragami, a vengeful spirit...
    Read more
    Games

    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download (v1.1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Apsulov: End Of Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Apsulov: End Of Gods was launched on Aug 8, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Crashlands Free Download (v1.4.9) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crashlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crashlands was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameCraft, battle, and quest your manner...
    Read more
    Games

    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was launched on Jun 29,...
    Read more
    Games

    Corpse Party Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Corpse Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party was launched on Apr 25, 2016About The GameKisaragi Academy scholar Mayu...
    Read more
    Games

    Dark Souls 2 Free Download (ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dark Souls 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dark Souls 2 was launched on Apr 25, 2014About The GameDeveloped by...
    Read more
    Games

    Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download (v20190223) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Corpse Party: Book Of Shadows was launched on Oct 29,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020