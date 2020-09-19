Aven Colony Free Download (v1.0.25665) Full Version









Build a brand new dwelling for humanity with Aven Colony. Discover Aven Prime – an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles mild years from earth. Aven Colony places you in control of humanity’s first extrasolar settlement, the place you construct and broaden your small colonies into large, sprawling cities whereas coping with the challenges confronted when deciding on a brand new world. Build your colony’s infrastructure, take care of the well-being of your residents, handle your sources, and information your colony to prosperity in opposition to the backdrop of the tough and sometimes harmful realities of the unique world of Aven Prime. Build a brand new dwelling for humanity on a world with a low-oxygen ambiance, excessive electrical storms, shard storms, mud devils, lethal poisonous gasoline eruptions from geothermal vents, and days so lengthy they’ve their very own seasons. Explore a wide range of biomes, from the plush wetlands setting to the a lot much less liveable desert and arctic. Encounter a wide range of alien life kinds, together with large sandworms, lethal plague spores, and a vicious fungal an infection referred to as “The Creep.”









How to Download & Install Aven Colony

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Aven Colony is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Aven.Colony.The.Expedition.v1025665.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Aven Colony folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB obtainable area

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Supported

Additional Notes: Mouse and keyboard solely. Min display resolution 1280 x 720

