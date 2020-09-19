Balancity Free Download Full Version









Balancity was launched on Sep 21, 2016

BalanCity is a metropolis constructing / steadiness physics recreation. It’s a combination between old-fashioned SimCity and Jenga. You should construct the tallest towering metropolis over a balancing platform whereas protecting your residents glad. You can construct residences, places of work, energy crops, prepare stations, airports, landmarks and extra. Beware of disasters, as your metropolis will finally face doom within the type of fires, earthquakes, meteor strikes, UFO assaults, monsters and extra!









Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Balancity is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to BalanCity.Shanghai.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Balancity folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP

Windows XP Processor: 1.8 GHZ

1.8 GHZ Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 150 MB out there area

