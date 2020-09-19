Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more

    Batman: Arkham Knight Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Batman: Arkham Knight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Batman: Arkham Knight was launched on Jun 23, 2015

    About The Game

    Batman™: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. Developed completely for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed model of the Batmobile. The extremely anticipated addition of this legendary car, mixed with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham collection, presents avid gamers the final word and full Batman expertise as they tear by the streets and soar throughout the skyline of everything of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the final word menace towards town that he’s sworn to guard, as Scarecrow returns to unite the tremendous criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman endlessly.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Batman: Arkham Knight is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Batman – Arkham Knight V1.6.2 + All DLC’s.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Batman: Arkham Knight folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Batman: Arkham Knight Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Batman: Arkham Knight Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB Memory Minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB Memory Minimum)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 45 GB out there area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Birthdays The Beginning was launched on May 9, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Biotope Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Biotope Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Biotope was launched on Jul 23, 2019About The GameBIOTOPE – Aquarium Simulator is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016About The GameBioShock is a shooter...
    Read more
    Games

    Bayonetta 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bayonetta 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bayonetta 2 was launched on Sep 20, 2014About The GameBayonetta 2 is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Infinite Free Download (The Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Infinite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Infinite was launched on Mar 25, 2013About The GameIndebted to the improper...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020