Batman: Arkham Knight Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

Batman™: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. Developed completely for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed model of the Batmobile. The extremely anticipated addition of this legendary car, mixed with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham collection, presents avid gamers the final word and full Batman expertise as they tear by the streets and soar throughout the skyline of everything of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the final word menace towards town that he’s sworn to guard, as Scarecrow returns to unite the tremendous criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman endlessly.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB Memory Minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB Memory Minimum)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB out there area

