Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version




    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014

    About The Game

    Shipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced to carry out for an viewers of cats? Yes, all that and extra while you unlock BattleBlock Theater! There’s no turning again when you’ve began in your quest to free over 300 of your imprisoned pals from evil technological cats. Immerse your self on this thoughts bending story of treachery as you employ your arsenal of weapon-tools to battle your approach by means of lots of of ranges to be able to uncover the puzzling fact behind BattleBlock Theater. If solo acts aren’t your type, go browsing or deliver a buddy couch-side to play a completely co-optimized quest or enter the arenas. The recreation additionally features a stage editor so you’ll be able to craft your personal thoughts bending trials!




    How to Download & Install Battleblock Theater

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Battleblock Theater is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to BattleBlock Theater.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Battleblock Theater folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Battleblock Theater Free Download

    Battleblock Theater
    Size: 1.89 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: 2.8 GHz Intel® Core™2 Duo or higher
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512 MB
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 2 GB out there area
    • Additional Notes: Supports Microsoft® Xbox 360/Xbox One and Direct Input appropriate controllers

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale...
    Read more
    Games

    Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada was launched on Apr 21, 2016About The GameBattlefleet Gothic:...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefield 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefield 1 was launched on Oct 21, 2016About The GameBattlefield™ 1 takes you...
    Read more
    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Birthdays The Beginning was launched on May 9, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Biotope Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Biotope Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Biotope was launched on Jul 23, 2019About The GameBIOTOPE – Aquarium Simulator is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016About The GameBioShock is a shooter...
    Read more
    Games

    Bayonetta 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bayonetta 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bayonetta 2 was launched on Sep 20, 2014About The GameBayonetta 2 is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Infinite Free Download (The Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Infinite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Infinite was launched on Mar 25, 2013About The GameIndebted to the improper...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020