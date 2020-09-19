Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download (Incl. Update 5 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Black Clover: Quartet Knights was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Birthdays The Beginning was launched on May 9, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Biotope Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Biotope Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Biotope was launched on Jul 23, 2019About The GameBIOTOPE – Aquarium Simulator is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016About The GameBioShock is a shooter...
    Read more

    Big Dipper Free Download Full Version




    Big Dipper Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Big Dipper was launched on Jan 7, 2019

    About The Game

    A miracle past the polar circle. They say it’s laborious to discover a place to name your personal, however what if such a spot was not uniquely yours? What if each of you weren’t prepared to provide it up? Big Dipper is a kinetic visible novel, out there in each English and Russian, which tells a romantic story of the bizarre circumstances that introduced two lovers collectively one fateful New Year’s Eve. Family troubles compelled Andrew to depart his childhood residence and step into an an early maturity. Cast out on his personal by a merciless coincidence, he was led far north, the place he was saved from the chilly by an aged furnishings maker. Andrew studied the outdated man’s craft, and labored laborious independently for years to come back. Soon sufficient, he was lastly capable of afford his personal home. If there was one lesson he had realized all through his life, it was that residing with no residence was not really residing in any respect.




    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Big Dipper is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Big.Dipper.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Big Dipper folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Big Dipper Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Big Dipper Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: 1.2 GHz Pentium 4 or Faster
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Storage: 4 GB out there area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download (Incl. Update 5 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Black Clover: Quartet Knights was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Birthdays The Beginning was launched on May 9, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Biotope Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Biotope Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Biotope was launched on Jul 23, 2019About The GameBIOTOPE – Aquarium Simulator is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016About The GameBioShock is a shooter...
    Read more
    Games

    Bayonetta 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bayonetta 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bayonetta 2 was launched on Sep 20, 2014About The GameBayonetta 2 is an...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download (Incl. Update 5 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Black Clover: Quartet Knights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Black Clover: Quartet Knights was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Birthdays The Beginning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Birthdays The Beginning was launched on May 9, 2017About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Biotope Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Biotope Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Biotope was launched on Jul 23, 2019About The GameBIOTOPE – Aquarium Simulator is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bioshock Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bioshock Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016About The GameBioShock is a shooter...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Aim Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aim Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aim Hero was launched on Sep 5, 2016About The GameAim Hero is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Ancestors Legacy Special Edition Free Download (v61165) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ancestors Legacy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ancestors Legacy was launched on May 22, 2018About The GameTake command of your...
    Read more
    Games

    Agony Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Agony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Agony was launched on May 29, 2018About The GameYou will start your journey as...
    Read more
    Games

    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download (v1.004 & DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Age Of Wonders: Planetfall was launched on Aug 6, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Aerofly FS 1 Flight Simulator was launched on Oct 17,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020