Bioshock 2 Free Download (Original) Full Version









Bioshock 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock 2 was launched on Feb 9, 2010

About The Game

Set roughly 10 years after the occasions of the unique BioShock, the halls of Rapture as soon as once more echo with sins of the previous. Along the Atlantic shoreline, a monster has been snatching little women and bringing them again to the undersea metropolis of Rapture. Players step into the boots of essentially the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they journey by the decrepit and exquisite fallen metropolis, chasing an unseen foe looking for solutions and their very own survival. This bundle additionally consists of the Sinclair Solutions Test Pack, Rapture Metro Map Pack, Kill ‘em Kindly, Zigo & Blanche multiplayer characters, and The Protector Trials. Requires the full game to play.









Instructions

Click the Download button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Bioshock 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bioshock 2.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Bioshock 2 folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Bioshock 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Bioshock 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7

Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7 Processor: AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4Ghz or higher, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0Ghz Processor or higher

AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4Ghz or higher, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0Ghz Processor or higher Memory: 2GB

2GB Graphics: NVIDIA 7800GT 256MB graphics card or higher, ATI Radeon X1900 256MB graphics card or higher

NVIDIA 7800GT 256MB graphics card or higher, ATI Radeon X1900 256MB graphics card or higher DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Hard Drive: 11GB

11GB Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or onboard sound

Download Now









