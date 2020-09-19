Saturday, September 19, 2020
    Bioshock 2 Remastered Free Download Full Version




    Bioshock 2 Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bioshock 2 Remastered was launched on Sep 15, 2016

    About The Game

    BioShock 2 supplies gamers with the proper mix of explosive first-person shooter fight and compelling award-winning storytelling. The halls of Rapture as soon as once more echo with sins of the previous. Along the Atlantic shoreline, a monster has been snatching little women and bringing them again to the undersea metropolis of Rapture. Players step into the boots of essentially the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they journey via the decrepit and exquisite fallen metropolis, chasing an unseen foe searching for solutions and their very own survival.

    Instructions

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Bioshock 2 Remastered is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bioshock 2 Remastered.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Bioshock 2 Remastered folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 64-bit. Platform Update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
    • Processor: Intel E6750 Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHZ
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7770 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 25 GB out there area
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device
    • Additional Notes: Software installations required together with DirectX and Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 & 2012 Redistributable Package. Some system parts resembling cellular chipsets, built-in, and AGP graphics playing cards could also be incompatible. Unlisted specs might not be supported by writer.

