Blair Witch Free Download Full Version









Blair Witch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blair Witch was launched on Aug 30, 2019

About The Game

Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods. It’s 1996. A younger boy disappears within the Black Hills Forest close to Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled previous, you be a part of the search. What begins as an bizarre investigation quickly turns into an limitless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious pressure that haunts the woods. Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror sport primarily based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch. From the artistic minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, expertise first-hand the toll that concern can tackle the thoughts in an unique story impressed by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch. Navigate your method by way of a cursed forest that warps and distorts each time and area. You’re not moving into alone: you may have your trusty canine sidekick, Bullet, by your facet. You can encourage him with treats, or self-discipline him for wandering off – however know that the way you select to deal with him impacts your story. Stand in opposition to the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a person burdened by his previous. As you delve deeper into the woods, the way you react to hazard and behave underneath stress will finally educate you extra about your self.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 16 GB obtainable area

Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 suitable

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

