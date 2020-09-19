Do Not Feed The Monkeys Free Download (v1.0.5) Full Version









Do Not Feed The Monkeys Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Do Not Feed The Monkeys was launched on Oct 23, 2018

About The Game

You are invited to hitch “The Primate Observation Club”, the place you’ll observe the lives of caged monkeys and thoroughly analyze the data obtained. Oddly sufficient, membership members preserve feeding the monkeys as if they simply can’t abide by this quite simple rule! How about you? Will you assist these you’re spying on, extort them, expose them and sabotage their goals, or will you comply with your directions and sit twiddling your thumbs whereas the world burns?

How to Download & Install Do Not Feed The Monkeys

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Do Not Feed The Monkeys is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Do Not feed the Monkeys.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Do Not Feed The Monkeys folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Do Not Feed The Monkeys Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Do Not Feed The Monkeys Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1

Windows 7 SP1 Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU

2 GHz Dual Core CPU Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 3470

Nvidia GeForce 8600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 3470 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

1 GB obtainable house Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers Additional Notes: Using the Minimum Configuration, we strongly advocate to make use of minimal settings in an effort to not expertise low body charges.

Download Now









