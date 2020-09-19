Domina Free Download (v1.2.11) Full Version









Domina Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Domina was launched on Apr 3, 2017

About The Game

Take cost of a ludus, purchase, practice and improve gladiators, and pit them towards your opponents in bloody enviornment battles. Use strategic political wranglings to win favor from highly effective Romans to extend the chances of victory within the enviornment and elevate your loved ones title, all whereas making an attempt to maintain a bunch of brutish warriors centered, alive, and victorious. Domina is a pixel-art technique simulation vaguely based mostly on Roman gladiator faculties of antiquity.









How to Download & Install Domina

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Domina is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Domina.v1.2.11.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Domina folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Domina Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Domina Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: 2.8 Ghz

2.8 Ghz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: 3D Accelerated Card (Not Integrated)

3D Accelerated Card (Not Integrated) Storage: 600 MB obtainable area

600 MB obtainable area Sound Card: Yes.

Yes. Additional Notes: See Game Options > Quality

Download Now









