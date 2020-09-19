Saturday, September 19, 2020
    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 15, 2001About The GameHalo: Combat...
    Games

    Halo 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 09, 2004About The GameHalo 2 is...
    Games

    Guts And Glory Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Guts And Glory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guts And Glory was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Games

    Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix Free Download (v20191003) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix was launched on Sep 25,...
    Gunpoint Free Download Full Version




    Gunpoint Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gunpoint was launched on Jun 3, 2013

    About The Game

    Gunpoint is a stealth puzzle sport that allows you to rewire its ranges to trick individuals. You play a contract spy who takes jobs from his purchasers to interrupt into excessive safety buildings and steal delicate information. To get previous safety, you’ll must make artistic use of your important gadget: the Crosslink. It permits you to see how all the safety units in a stage are wired up, after which you may simply click on and drag with the mouse to wire them otherwise. So you may join a lightswitch to a trapdoor, then flick it when a guard walks throughout to make him fall by.




    How to Download & Install Gunpoint

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Gunpoint is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Gunpoint.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Gunpoint folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Gunpoint Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Gunpoint Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP, Visa, 7 or 8
    • Processor: 2GHz
    • Memory: 1GB RAM
    • Video card: 512MB
    • DirectX®: 9.0
    • Hard Drive: 700MB HD house

