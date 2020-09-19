Saturday, September 19, 2020
    Halo 2 Free Download Full Version




    Halo 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 09, 2004

    About The Game

    Halo 2 is a 2004 first-person shooter online game developed by Bungie. Released for the Xbox online game console on November 9, 2004, the sport is the second installment within the Halo franchise and the sequel to 2001’s critically acclaimed Halo: Combat Evolved. A Microsoft Windows model of the sport was launched on May 31, 2007,  developed by an inside workforce at Microsoft Game Studios often called Hired Gun. The recreation contains a new recreation engine, in addition to utilizing the Havok physics engine; added weapons and automobiles, and new multiplayer maps. The participant alternately assumes the roles of the human Master Chief and the alien Arbiter in a Twenty sixth-century battle between the human United Nations Space Command and genocidal Covenant. Halo 2 is a shooter recreation, with gamers predominantly experiencing gameplay from a first-person perspective. Players use a mix of human and alien weaponry and automobiles to progress by way of the sport’s ranges. The participant’s well being bar shouldn’t be seen, however gamers are as a substitute outfitted with a damage-absorbing protect that regenerates when not taking hearth.




    How to Download & Install Halo 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Halo 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Halo 2.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Halo 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, remember to set up DirectX.

    Halo 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Halo 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • CPU: 2 Ghz Pentium 4 class processor (or x64)
    • CPU SPEED: 2 GHz.
    • RAM: 1 GB.
    • OS: Windows Vista.
    • VIDEO CARD: DX9 graphics card: WDDM driver, PS 2.0/32BPP, At least nVidia6000 or ATI x700 or above.
    • TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB.
    • 3D: Yes.
    • PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

