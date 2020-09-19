Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Happy Room Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Happy Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Happy Room was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The GameWelcome to the laboratory!...
    Read more
    Games

    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 15, 2001About The GameHalo: Combat...
    Read more
    Games

    Halo 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 09, 2004About The GameHalo 2 is...
    Read more
    Games

    Guts And Glory Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Guts And Glory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guts And Glory was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more

    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download Full Version




    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 15, 2001

    About The Game

    Halo: Combat Evolved is a 2001 navy science fiction first-person shooter online game developed by Bungie and printed by Microsoft Game Studios. It was launched as a launch title for Microsoft’s Xbox online game console on November 15, 2001. Microsoft launched variations of the sport for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X in 2003. Halo: Combat Evolved is a shooter sport by which gamers expertise gameplay in a 3D surroundings virtually fully from a first-person view. The participant can transfer round and search for, down, left, or proper. The sport options autos, starting from armored jeeps and tanks to alien hovercraft and plane, a lot of which may be managed by the participant. The sport switches to a third-person perspective throughout automobile use for pilots and mounted gun operators; passengers preserve a first-person view. The sport’s heads-up show features a “motion tracker” that registers shifting allies, shifting or firing enemies, and autos, in a sure radius of the participant.




    How to Download & Install Halo: Combat Evolved

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Halo: Combat Evolved is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Halo: Combat Evolved.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Halo: Combat Evolved folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, you’ll want to set up DirectX.

    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP.
    • CPU SPEED: 1.5 GHz.
    • RAM: 512 MB.
    • OS: Windows 2000/XP.
    • VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 9.0 compliant Video Card with Hardware T&L.
    • TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Happy Room Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Happy Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Happy Room was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The GameWelcome to the laboratory!...
    Read more
    Games

    Halo 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 09, 2004About The GameHalo 2 is...
    Read more
    Games

    Guts And Glory Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Guts And Glory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guts And Glory was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix Free Download (v20191003) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger Ix was launched on Sep 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Gunpoint Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gunpoint Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gunpoint was launched on Jun 3, 2013About The GameGunpoint is a stealth puzzle sport...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Happy Room Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Happy Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Happy Room was launched on Dec 19, 2016About The GameWelcome to the laboratory!...
    Read more
    Games

    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo: Combat Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 15, 2001About The GameHalo: Combat...
    Read more
    Games

    Halo 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halo 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halo: Combat Evolved was launched on Nov 09, 2004About The GameHalo 2 is...
    Read more
    Games

    Guts And Glory Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Guts And Glory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guts And Glory was launched on Jul 19, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    I Expect You To Die Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Expect You To Die Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Expect You To Die was launched on Apr 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    I Am Bread Free Download (Incl. GoatBread) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am Bread Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am Bread was launched on Apr 9, 2015About The GameHey there...
    Read more
    Games

    Hyper Light Drifter Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hyper Light Drifter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hyper Light Drifter was launched on Mar 31, 2016About The GameEchoes of...
    Read more
    Games

    Huniepop Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Huniepop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Huniepop was launched on Jan 19, 2015About The GameHuniePop is a singular sim expertise...
    Read more
    Games

    Infra Free Download (Incl. Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Infra Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Infra was launched on Jan 15, 2016About The GameINFRA places you into the boots...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020