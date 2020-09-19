Haydee Free Download (v1.09.10) Full Version









Haydee was launched on Sep 26, 2016

“Haydee” is a hardcore old-style metroidvania combined with modern-day third individual shooter and platformer mechanics. You will controll Haydee – half-human, half-robot character seeking her method out of unusual synthetic advanced stuffed with traps, ache and melancholy. No informal stuff awaits you. There isn’t any “X to win”. Your gun, your instincts and your logic are your solely associates. Don’t drop your guard, preserve ammo and acquire gadgets on this lengthy journey. Be vigilant, be sharp, be prepared.

How to Download & Install Haydee

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Haydee is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Haydee.v1.09.10.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Haydee folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Note: Be certain to put in all of the applications contained in the _Redist folder and ensure steam is closed earlier than working launcher. After you run launcher, run the ‘edith’ utility.

System Requirements

OS: 64 bit Windows Vista/7/8/10

Processor: Dual-core 2.3 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce gts 450 or Radeon HD 6770

Storage: 1 GB accessible house

