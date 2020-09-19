Saturday, September 19, 2020
    Heavy Rain Free Download Full Version




    Heavy Rain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heavy Rain was launched on Jun 24, 2019

    About The Game

    Play 4 completely different characters on this tension-soaked psychological thriller. Choose your subsequent transfer rigorously, as each choice could have dramatic outcomes. Spanning 4 days of thriller and suspense, the hunt is on for a assassin recognized solely as “The Origami Killer” – named after his macabre calling card of abandoning folded paper shapes at crime scenes. Each of the 4 characters comply with their very own leads, with their very own motives. Directing their very actions, it’s a must to stop the killer from claiming a brand new sufferer. How this story ends is totally as much as you.




    How to Download & Install Heavy Rain

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Heavy Rain is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Heavy.Rain.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Heavy Rain folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Heavy Rain Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Heavy Rain Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or later (64 bit)
    • Processor: i5-4430 @ 3.0 GHz or equal
    • Memory: 4GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 with 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870 with 2GB
    • Storage: 33 GB accessible area

    Download Now




