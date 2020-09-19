Saturday, September 19, 2020
    Her Story Free Download Full Version




    Her Story Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Her Story was launched on Jun 24, 2015

    About The Game

    A Video Game About a Woman Talking to the Police. Her Story is the award successful online game from Sam Barlow, creator of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Aisle. Against the law fiction sport with non-linear storytelling, Her Story revolves round a police database filled with reside motion video footage. It stars Viva Seifert, actress and one half of the band Joe Gideon and the Shark.How does it work? Her Story sits you in entrance of a mothballed desktop pc that’s logged right into a police database of video footage. The footage covers seven interviews from 1994 by which a British lady is interviewed about her lacking husband. Explore the database by typing search phrases, watch the clips the place she speaks these phrases and piece collectively her story. Unlike something you’ve performed earlier than, Her Story is an involving and shifting expertise. A sport that asks you to pay attention.




    How to Download & Install Her Story

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Her Story is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to HER.STORY.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Her Story folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Her Story Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Her Story Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP+
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512MB
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




