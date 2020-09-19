Hitman: Blood Money Free Download Full Version

Hitman: Blood Money Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hitman: Blood Money was launched on May 30, 2006
Money Talks. Silence Pays. Prepare to Make a Killing. When assassins from Agent 47’s contract company, The ICA, are eradicated in a sequence of hits, it appears a bigger, extra highly effective company has entered the fray. Sensing he could also be a goal, 47 travels to America, and prepares to make a killing.
System Requirements
- Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP (Windows 95/98/ME/NT Not Supported)
- Pentium 4 1.5Ghz or Athlon XP Equivalent
- 512MB RAM
- 100% DirectX 9.0c appropriate video card which helps Hardware TnL and Pixel Shader 2.0 (GeForce FX / Radeon 9500 or increased)
- 100% DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card
- 5.0GB free disk house
- 100% Windows 2000/XP appropriate Mouse and Keyboard (Gamepads and controller are usually not supported)