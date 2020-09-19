Ibb & Obb Free Download Full Version









Ibb & Obb Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ibb & Obb was launched on May 26, 2014

About The Game

ibb & obb is a two participant cooperative recreation set in a puzzle crammed world the place gravity goes each up and down. You can solely succeed by working intently collectively. Find a good friend for some true native co-op sofa enjoyable or match up on-line. Fall up and leap down via 15 ranges crammed with double gravity puzzles and uncover 8 hidden worlds that can check your new non-Newtonian abilities to the utmost. All ranges have their very own distinctive music, composed by Kettel, recognized for his heat melodic electronica.









How to Download & Install Ibb & Obb

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Ibb & Obb is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ibb.and.Obb.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Ibb & Obb folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Ibb & Obb Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Ibb & Obb Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP (Service Pack 3)

Windows XP (Service Pack 3) Processor: 2 GHz Intel Dual Core

2 GHz Intel Dual Core Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 appropriate card

OpenGL 2.0 appropriate card Storage: 850 MB accessible house

850 MB accessible house Sound Card: any

Download Now









