    If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- Free Download Full Version




    If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- was launched on Feb 27, 2019

    About The Game

    While If My Heart Had Wings -Flight Diary- is technically a fan disc for If My Heart Had Wings, it contains six tales – together with the prologue and epilogue to the principle story – and acts as a kind of sequel to the unique. There aren’t any frequent routes, and every respective story is performed as a standalone story after choosing it from the startup display screen. There are additionally no branches within the tales. A gaggle of girls and boys have their first actual encounter with the sky – an encounter which supplies the muse for his or her new shared dream: to soar to the far facet of the clouds, on wings into which they’ve poured their hopes and needs. The setting is Kazegaura – a stunning little city the place the wind blows pleasantly. Today, a boy named Aoi Minase waits for the wind along with his buddies on a hill lined with windmills.
    Once once more, they await the time for departure – to take off on the sprawling, white wings of a glider. The sky above stretches out to infinity. Their aim: the best level within the sky attainable.




    How to Download & Install If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary-

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to If.My.Heart.Had.Wings.Flight.Diary.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out If My Heart Had Wings -flight Diary- Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: Intel Core2Duo or larger
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD graphics or larger (VRAM 512MB)
    • Storage: 4 GB obtainable area

