Injustice 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Injustice 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Injustice 2 was launched on Nov 30, 2017

About The Game

Power up and construct the final word model of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2.

•EVERY BATTLE DEFINES YOU: With each match you’ll earn gear to equip, customise and evolve your roster.

•A NEW THREAT RISES: Picking up the place Injustice left off, Batman struggles towards Superman’s regime, as a brand new menace seems that may put Earth’s very existence in danger.

•THE BEST OF DC: Choose from the largest DC Universe roster ever and battle throughout iconic areas in epic-scale battles.

•BUILT BY NETHERREALM: Developers of the best-selling and critically acclaimed MORTAL KOMBAT franchise.

How to Download & Install Injustice 2

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Injustice 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Injustice 2 + ALL DLC’s.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Injustice 2 folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Injustice 2 Free Download

Injustice 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Injustice 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don't neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 670 or NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1050 / AMD® Radeon™ HD 7950 or AMD® Radeon™ R9 270

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 52 GB out there house

Download Now










