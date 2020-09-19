Saturday, September 19, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ittle Dew 2+ was launched on Nov 15, 2016About The GameIttle and...
    Read more
    Games

    Ion Fury Free Download (v1.02a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ion Fury Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ion Fury was launched on Aug 15, 2019About The GameWhile Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison...
    Read more
    Games

    Invaxion Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invaxion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invaxion was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameIn the late twenty first century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download (v12.11.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Internet Cafe Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2019About The GameInternet Cafe...
    Read more

    Ion Fury Free Download (v1.02a) Full Version




    Ion Fury Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ion Fury was launched on Aug 15, 2019

    About The Game

    While Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison earned her codename defusing bombs for the Global Defense Force, when evil transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel unleashes the members of his cybernetic cult onto the streets of Neo DC, she is aware of it’s time to begin inflicting explosions as a substitute of stopping them. Her quest to slay Heskel leaves a path of carnage all through big, multi-path ranges crammed with gigantic explosions, extra secret areas than we are able to depend, and inhuman foes behind each nook. There’s no regenerating well being right here; cease taking cowl and begin operating and gunning. Shelly’s campaign to take down Heskel’s military will see her depart destruction in her wake with a large arsenal of weapons, full with alternate hearth modes and totally different ammo sorts. Her signature revolver, the tri-barreled Loverboy, brings enemies ache and gamers pleasure with each single pictures and Old West-style hammer fanning motion. Who wants an everyday shotgun when you possibly can load buckshot into your grenade launcher? Violent, over-the-top Bowling Bombs rip enemies aside with ease. Ion Fury laughs on the thought of obligatory checkpoints and straight paths by capturing galleries. But, simply because this can be a true old-school first-person shooter doesn’t imply we’ve ignored all the nice new stuff the final twenty years have introduced. Headshots? Hell yeah. More physics and interactivity? You betcha. Widescreen, controller assist, and Auto Saves? 3D Realms and Voidpoint have taken the very best of each worlds and cooked all of it right into a bloody stew.




    How to Download & Install Ion Fury

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Ion Fury is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ion.Fury.v1.02a.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Ion Fury folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Ion Fury Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Ion Fury Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
    • Processor: Any 64-bit Intel or AMD CPU
    • Memory: 1024 MB RAM
    • Graphics: 512 MB video reminiscence. Intel built-in graphics supported.
    • Storage: 100 MB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ittle Dew 2+ was launched on Nov 15, 2016About The GameIttle and...
    Read more
    Games

    Invaxion Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invaxion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invaxion was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameIn the late twenty first century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download (v12.11.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Internet Cafe Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2019About The GameInternet Cafe...
    Read more
    Games

    INSIDE Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    INSIDE Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. INSIDE was launched on Jul 7, 2016About The GameHunted and alone, a boy finds...
    Read more
    Games

    Insaniquarium Deluxe Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Insaniquarium Deluxe Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Insaniquarium Deluxe was launched on Aug 30, 2006About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ittle Dew 2+ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ittle Dew 2+ was launched on Nov 15, 2016About The GameIttle and...
    Read more
    Games

    Ion Fury Free Download (v1.02a) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ion Fury Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ion Fury was launched on Aug 15, 2019About The GameWhile Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison...
    Read more
    Games

    Invaxion Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invaxion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invaxion was launched on Dec 19, 2018About The GameIn the late twenty first century,...
    Read more
    Games

    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download (v12.11.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Internet Cafe Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Internet Cafe Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2019About The GameInternet Cafe...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Battleblock Theater Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battleblock Theater Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battleblock Theater was launched on May 15, 2014About The GameShipwrecked. Captured. Betrayed. Forced...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Royale Tycoon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Royale Tycoon was launched on Sep 2, 2019About The GameDesign and...
    Read more
    Games

    Battle Brothers Free Download (v1.4.0.40 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battle Brothers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battle Brothers was launched on Mar 24, 2017About The GameBattle Brothers is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale...
    Read more
    Games

    Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada was launched on Apr 21, 2016About The GameBattlefleet Gothic:...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020