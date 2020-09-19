Job Simulator Free Download Full Version









Job Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Job Simulator was launched on Apr 5, 2016

About The Game

A tongue-in-cheek digital actuality expertise for HTC Vive. In a world the place robots have changed all human jobs, step into the “Job Simulator” to be taught what it was like ‘to job’.

How to Download & Install Job Simulator

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Job Simulator is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Job.Simulator.Update.21.11.2017.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Job Simulator folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Job Simulator Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Job Simulator Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or later, Windows 10

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or later, Windows 10 Processor: CPU: Intel i5-4590 equal or higher

CPU: Intel i5-4590 equal or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290 equal or higher

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290 equal or higher Storage: 1 GB accessible house

1 GB accessible house Sound Card: N/A

N/A Additional Notes: VR ONLY!

Download Now









