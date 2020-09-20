Sunday, September 20, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Katana ZERO Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Katana ZERO Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katana ZERO was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameKatana ZERO is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katamari Damacy Reroll was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameThe stop-at-nothing...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Cause Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Cause Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Cause was launched on Sep 22, 2006About The GameYour world…Your guidelines! In...
    Read more
    Games

    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer was launched on Apr 3, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Katana ZERO Free Download Full Version




    Katana ZERO Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katana ZERO was launched on Apr 18, 2019

    About The Game

    Katana ZERO is a classy neo-noir, action-platformer that includes breakneck motion and instant-death fight. Slash, sprint, and manipulate time to unravel your previous in a fantastically brutal acrobatic show. Overcome your opposition nevertheless the state of affairs requires. Deflect gunfire again at foes, dodge oncoming assaults, and manipulate enemies and environments with traps and explosives. Leave no survivors. Each stage is uniquely designed for numerous strategies of completion. Defeat foes creatively, utilizing spontaneous approaches to eradicate your enemy as you see match. An enigmatic story instructed by way of cinematic sequences woven into the gameplay, twisting and folding to an sudden conclusion.




    How to Download & Install Katana ZERO

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Katana ZERO is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Katana.ZERO.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Katana ZERO folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Katana ZERO Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Katana ZERO Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64
    • Processor: Intel Pentium E2180 (2 * 2000) or equal
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce 7600 GT (256 MB)
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 200 MB out there house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katamari Damacy Reroll was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameThe stop-at-nothing...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Cause Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Cause Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Cause was launched on Sep 22, 2006About The GameYour world…Your guidelines! In...
    Read more
    Games

    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer was launched on Apr 3, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Cause 4 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Cause 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Cause 4 was launched on Dec 4, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Lego Marvel’s Avengers Free Download (v1.0.0.28133 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lego Marvel’s Avengers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lego Marvel’s Avengers was launched on Jan 26, 2016About The GameAvengers Assemble!...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Katana ZERO Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Katana ZERO Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katana ZERO was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameKatana ZERO is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Katamari Damacy Reroll Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Katamari Damacy Reroll was launched on Dec 6, 2018About The GameThe stop-at-nothing...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Cause Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Cause Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Cause was launched on Sep 22, 2006About The GameYour world…Your guidelines! In...
    Read more
    Games

    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer was launched on Apr 3, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Grim Nights Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Grim Nights Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grim Nights was launched on Oct 12, 2018About The GameA aspect scrolling, pixel...
    Read more
    Games

    Just Cause 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Just Cause 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Just Cause 3 was launched on Nov 30, 2015About The GameThe Mediterranean...
    Read more
    Games

    Journey Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Journey Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Journey was launched on Jun 06, 2019About The GameExplore the traditional, mysterious world of...
    Read more
    Games

    Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number was launched on Mar 10,...
    Read more
    Games

    Hot Lava Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hot Lava Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hot Lava was launched on Sep 19, 2019About The GameThe Floor is Hot...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020