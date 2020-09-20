Sunday, September 20, 2020
    Kingdom: New Lands Free Download (v1.2.8) Full Version




    Kingdom: New Lands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kingdom: New Lands was launched on Aug 9, 2016

    About The Game

    Tales unfold of far off isles with mysteries ready to be found. Rulers will want all of the energy of their topics to sail away and discover new kingdoms in these New Lands. Kingdom: New Lands builds upon the award-winning gameplay and thriller of Kingdom by introducing an abundance of recent content material to the IGF-nominated title whereas sustaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to expertise and revel in. Travel to the New Lands and welcome the deluge of recent mounts, retailers, and vagrants that decision these isles house, however be cautious of the brand new obstacles that threaten your arrival — for not simply the grasping creatures block your approach however even the surroundings itself can defeat you. Kingdom: New Lands asks you to puzzle issues out by yourself. You’ll come throughout gadgets, NPCs, and mysterious statues that can assist you however you’ll have to determine simply how precisely they’ll aide you in constructing and defending your Kingdom.




    How to Download & Install Kingdom: New Lands

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Kingdom: New Lands is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Kingdom.New.Lands.v1.2.8.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Kingdom: New Lands folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Kingdom: New Lands Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Kingdom: New Lands Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: Dual Core
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible area

    Download Now




