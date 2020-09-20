Sunday, September 20, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Late Shift Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Late Shift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Late Shift was launched on Apr 18, 2017About The GameLate Shift is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Last Epoch Free Download (v0.7.4B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Last Epoch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Last Epoch was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameLast Epoch combines time...
    Read more
    Games

    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    L.A. Noire Free Download (The Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    L.A. Noire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. L.A. Noire was launched on Nov 8, 2011About The GameUsing groundbreaking new animation...
    Read more

    Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Free Download Full Version




    Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning was launched on Feb 7, 2012

    About The Game

    A Massive World to Explore, Filled with Epic Fiction and Rich Storytelling

    How to Download & Install Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to ” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista SP2 / Windows 7 SP1
    • Processor: 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2.6GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM for Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista and Windows 7
    • Hard Disk Space: 10.5 GB
    • Video: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 / 512MB RAM or higher, ATI Radeon HD3850 / 512MB RAM (with Pixel Shader 3.0 assist), 1280×720 minimal supported decision
    • Sound: DirectX 9.0c suitable
    • DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Late Shift Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Late Shift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Late Shift was launched on Apr 18, 2017About The GameLate Shift is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Last Epoch Free Download (v0.7.4B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Last Epoch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Last Epoch was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameLast Epoch combines time...
    Read more
    Games

    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    L.A. Noire Free Download (The Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    L.A. Noire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. L.A. Noire was launched on Nov 8, 2011About The GameUsing groundbreaking new animation...
    Read more
    Games

    Kurr Snaga Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kurr Snaga Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kurr Snaga was launched on May 10, 2019About The GameKurr Snaga is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Late Shift Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Late Shift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Late Shift was launched on Apr 18, 2017About The GameLate Shift is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Last Epoch Free Download (v0.7.4B) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Last Epoch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Last Epoch was launched on Apr 30, 2019About The GameLast Epoch combines time...
    Read more
    Games

    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lagoon Lounge : The Poisonous Fountain was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    L.A. Noire Free Download (The Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    L.A. Noire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. L.A. Noire was launched on Nov 8, 2011About The GameUsing groundbreaking new animation...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Lost Ember Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lost Ember Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lost Ember was launched on Nov 22, 2019About The GameA breathtakingly stunning world...
    Read more
    Games

    Lost Castle Free Download (v1.85) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lost Castle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lost Castle was launched on Aug 31, 2016About The GameLost Castle is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lego Star Wars 3 – The Clone...
    Read more
    Games

    Longstory Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Longstory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Longstory was launched on Dec 6, 2017About The GameLongStory, an enthralling and LGBTQ+ pleasant...
    Read more
    Games

    Little Witch Academia: Chamber Of Time Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Little Witch Academia: Chamber Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Little Witch Academia: Chamber Of Time was launched on...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020