Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version









Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer was launched on Apr 3, 2018

About The Game

The objective of KovaaK’s FPS Aim Trainer is to allow gamers to create their very own coaching with sensible dodging targets. Every mechanic inside the recreation is pushed by user-defined profiles – Weapons, characters, talents, bots, how bots dodge, how bots goal, challenges, and extra are all configurable by a whole bunch of variables. All of those profiles will be saved and distributed in a single state of affairs file. Hone your muscle reminiscence within the coach, apply it in recreation. You can inform the bots how you can dodge, goal, and customise your crosshair. The mouse senitivity is scaled to standard video games together with Quake/Source, Overwatch, Paladins, Rainbow Six Siege, Battalion 1944, and Reflex.









How to Download & Install Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to KovaaKs.FPS.Aim.Trainer.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Kovaak’s FPS Aim Trainer Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 or later

Windows 7 or later Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz or sooner

Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz or sooner Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD sequence card or greater

NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD sequence card or greater Storage: 700 MB accessible house

Download Now









