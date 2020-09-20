Sunday, September 20, 2020
    Life Is Strange 2 Free Download (Incl. EP 1-2) Full Version




    Life Is Strange 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Strange 2 was launched on Sep 26, 2018

    About The Game

    After a tragic incident, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from residence. Fearing the police, and coping with Daniel’s newly manifested telekinetic energy – the facility to maneuver objects together with your thoughts – the boys resolve to journey to their father’s hometown of Puerto Lobos in Mexico for security. Suddenly, sixteen year-old Sean is liable for Daniel’s security, shelter, and educating him proper from improper. As Daniel’s energy grows, it’s as much as Sean to resolve the foundations by which they dwell. Keep the facility secret, or use it to assist them of their journey? Beg, borrow, or steal? Reach out to household, or keep hidden? As Sean, your decisions form the fates of the Diaz brothers, and the lives of everybody they meet.




    How to Download & Install Life Is Strange 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Life Is Strange 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Life is Strange 2 + The AomeAdventures of Captain Spirit.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Life Is Strange 2 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Life Is Strange 2 Free Download

    Life Is Strange 2 (Incl. EP 1-2)
    Size: 18.51 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit Operating System Required)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1GHz) or AMD Phenom X4 945 (3.0GHz)
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 14 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: Please observe that 32-bit working programs won’t be supported

    Download Now




