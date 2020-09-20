Sunday, September 20, 2020
    Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing Free Download Full Version




    Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing was launched on Sep 13, 2018

    About The Game

    Liftoff is the gateway to the quadcopter racing scene, a platform each for pilots with real-life expertise and for players who’re nonetheless unfamiliar with the brand new sport. Veterans can discover new environments or race each other, whereas newcomers can hone their flying expertise earlier than taking to the sector. Liftoff is a recreation for everybody, from FPV racing veterans to players who need take their first digital steps within the drone racing scene. Liftoff options lifelike drone physics, really helpful by high drone pilots on the earth. Flying a drone within the recreation feels so actual, you’ll overlook it isn’t. The drone neighborhood is a filled with artistic minds and technological tinkerers. Accordingly, Liftoff has instruments to customise your drones and to create customized race tracks. We’ll constantly develop the sport and hold including extra content material and options so long as the neighborhood helps them. We are all the time to listen to your concepts!




    How to Download & Install Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Liftoff FPV Drone Racing.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 2.4Ghz or higher
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce GTX 960 / Radeon HD 7750 or higher, 1GB video card reminiscence
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 15 GB accessible house
    • Additional Notes: Only playable with a recreation controller or distant. Single display setups really helpful. Integrated Intel HD graphics playing cards not really helpful.

