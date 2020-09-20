Sunday, September 20, 2020
    Longstory Free Download Full Version




    Longstory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Longstory was launched on Dec 6, 2017

    About The Game

    LongStory, an enthralling and LGBTQ+ pleasant courting sim set on the weirdly lovable Weasel Heights Middle School permits you to choose your pronouns in addition to who, or even when, you want to date any of your romanceable pals. On your first day of faculty you uncover that the earlier proprietor of your locker has “mysteriously” disappeared. Do you need to work out what occurred or are you too busy being a social butterfly and attempting to keep away from your enemies. LongStory provides you an opportunity to seek out real love as a center faculty scholar (sure with all of the awkwardness that entails) however we promise it will likely be so significantly better this time round!




    How to Download & Install Longstory

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Longstory is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to LongStory.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Longstory folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Longstory Free Download

    Longstory
    Size: 343.73 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP2
    • Processor: 2.2 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

