    Lost Castle Free Download (v1.85) Full Version




    Lost Castle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lost Castle was launched on Aug 31, 2016

    About The Game

    Lost Castle is a brilliant cute, tremendous arduous motion RPG with roguelike components and randomized dungeons. Brimming with a number of hand drawn, humorous characters and environments that embrace retro motion with fashionable twists. In its glory days, Castle Harwood was the guts of a contented land ruled by clever and virtuous nobles. But these days are lengthy gone now. Calamity has befallen these lands, and depraved magics corrupt the fortress and all that surrounds it. Demons have claimed this rotten place for his or her area and even the would possibly of the empire is thwarted by their darkish military… and slowly, the corruption is spreading. Castle Harwood is misplaced.
    Yet on the coronary heart of this nightmare, one thing shiny glimmers and fills the hearts of the mighty with the braveness wanted to invade the fortress. The Lost Castle is crammed with the treasure of the defeated Earl and it’s the promise of riches that calls you. And perhaps you are able to do some good, too.




    How to Download & Install Lost Castle /

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Lost Castle / is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Lost.Castle.v1.85.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Lost Castle / folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Lost Castle Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Lost Castle Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows xp/7/8/10
    • Processor: 1.6 Ghz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce 8800 or Radeon® HD4800 collection, 512 MB of reminiscence
    • Storage: 600 MB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: Any

