Lost In Vivo Free Download (v2.11) Full Version









Lost In Vivo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lost In Vivo was launched on Nov 5, 2018

About The Game

A horror recreation about claustrophobia. During a storm your service canine is compelled down a damaged sewer drain. You discover the closest sewer entrance and run in after it. Along the way in which you’ll meet others which are additionally tormented by irregular or psychological concern. You could possibly assist them, simply as you could possibly free your self, however simply as seemingly, they and chances are you’ll be past assist. This recreation has controller help however you have to first click on previous the graphic choices. Do not rebind any of the keys should you plan on utilizing the controller. The menus are onerous programmed to the controller enter’s not the button labels, and at the moment there isn’t any help to open the steam overlay with a controller.









How to Download & Install Lost In Vivo

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Lost In Vivo is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Lost.In.Vivo.v2.11.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Lost In Vivo folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Lost In Vivo Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Lost In Vivo Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64 bit

Windows 7 64 bit Processor: Intel Core 2 2.66 GHz

Intel Core 2 2.66 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: 2GB Intregraded graphics

2GB Intregraded graphics Storage: 600 MB accessible area

Download Now









