Lostwinds 2: Winter Of The Melodias Free Download Full Version

LostWinds 2: Winter of the Melodias is the follow-up to the award-winning title ‘LostWinds’. In this new journey gamers are capable of immediately rework Mistralis between Summer and Winter, harnessing the brilliance of nature: frozen winter ponds and waterfalls develop into deep, teeming summer season swimming pools and chambers wherein to dive and unlock secrets and techniques, enemies might be frozen or doused, and the very air itself used to type snowballs or moisture-laden clouds. Other superb new talents embody the cyclone, which can be utilized to move Toku, smash highly effective enemies and even drill by means of the rocks of Mistralis’ various, richly interactive Chilling Peaks and Melodia City areas.









Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Lostwinds 2: Winter Of The Melodias is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to LostWinds.2.Winter.of.the.Melodias.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Lostwinds 2: Winter Of The Melodias folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Dual-core CPU (2x2GHz)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000 / AMD HD 6320

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 512 MB accessible area

Sound Card: DirectX 9 succesful

