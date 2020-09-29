Tuesday, September 29, 2020
    Google Honored a Indian Actress and Dancer Zohra Sehgal Through a Doodle




    Today, Google salutes the work of Zohra Sehgal, a veteran actress of the last generation, who has made her mark in the field of drama and film. Google has noticed Sehgal’s work through doodles. In this doodle, Zohra is seen in her famous dance pose. This doodle is conceived by Parvati Pillai.

    In Google Doodle’s blog, “Today’s doodle is created by guest painter Parvati Pillai. Actress and dancer Zohra Sehgal, one of the first Indian artists to make a name for herself globally, is being honored for her work. Some of the unforgettable roles he has played include his role in the film Neecha Nagar. The film was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is considered to be the first Indian film to hit the international stage. The film won the highest award at the festival, The Palm Dior Award. “

    Zohra was born on April 27, 1912 in Saharanpur. She received her dance training from a ballet school in Dresden, Germany. He then started his career in 1935 with the famous dancer Uday Shankar. Sehgal has acted in a number of plays, television serials and Bollywood and English films. Known in Bollywood as the ‘Grand Old Lady’, Zohra last played the role in 2007 in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’. Zohra, a Padma Shri award winner, was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2010. Zohra had also acted in films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Dil Se’ and ‘Cheeni Kum’. She was a member of the Indian People’s Theater Association.

    Zohra died of a heart attack on July 10, 2014 in Delhi. He breathed his last at the age of 102. Historian Irfan Habib had reacted on Twitter saying that the demise of Zohra, who had lived his life of his own accord, had caused great damage to art and culture.




