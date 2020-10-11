Armed Heist is an action-packed third individual shooter recreation that lets avid gamers participate in an

epic crime spree. Robbing banks and armored vans has by no means been a lot enjoyable. Have

you been in search of a terrific third individual shooter recreation you simply cannot cease taking part in? Well you

are in the suitable place. Welcome to the world of crime. Try to finish over 70 challenges!

You have a mission in entrance of you – turn out to be a ruthless legendary thug and crime lord!

You solely need to be smarter and extra skillful than your enemies. Use completely different masks and

weapons to attain your objectives. Make your character achieve ranges by unlocking and

customizing quite a lot of weapons and kit. Start to earn tons of money. Your journey within the

lifetime of crime has solely began.

The CRIME MAP gives an enormous vary of dynamic hit jobs, and gamers are free to decide on

something from small-time jewellery retailer theft’s, to big-league heists of main financial institution vaults.

As you progress the roles turn out to be larger, higher, more difficult and extra rewarding.

Along with the status of incomes extra cash and climbing the ranks to turn out to be a legendary

felony, every participant is supplied with a customized weapon system that lets you

customized construct the wildest modified weapons you possibly can ever think about.

Key Features:

• Crime Map – A dynamic job database lets avid gamers choose and select from accessible jobs.

starting from small-time hits to big-league heists – all in a difficult 3D surroundings.

• Weapons and Modifications – Players have over 30 distinctive weapons to select from,

masking every thing from sniper and assault rifles to compact SMGs. Once you’ve got settled for

a favourite, you may modify it with sights, suppressors, grips, barrels, shares and extra, all of

which is able to have an effect on the efficiency of your weapon. There are additionally purely aesthetic

enhancements – every weapon has all kinds of skins, all working with high-quality 3D

graphics and immersive gameplay.

• Dynamic eventualities – No heist ever performs out the identical approach twice. Every single state of affairs

shall be completely different relying on the way you play it. Players select from completely different, thrilling and

participating taking pictures missions. Get able to really feel the joys.

• 3D Touch Support – Just press the display screen to shoot. No extra buttons that cowl the display screen!

• Haptic Feedback – Feel each kill at your fingertips!

Be courageous and shoot all of the opponents earlier than they blow you away. Easy to grasp –

difficult to play. Armed Heist will check your reflexes and tactical talent.

If you want third individual shooter video games, you’ll fall in love with Armed Heist.









