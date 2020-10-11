Edmodo : Classroom Tools

Edmodo is a free classroom communication hub that permits you to have interaction along with your courses and join with lecturers globally.

The all-new Edmodo app has been redesigned from the bottom as much as deal with how YOU talk along with your college students, dad and mom and fellow lecturers.

ALL NEW FEATURES

A model new dwelling stream for sharing and discovering assets amongst your colleagues.

All your courses organized into one area.

Direct Messaging accessible for college kids and lecturers!

A every day planner that exhibits all of your upcoming assignments and occasions.

ENGAGE YOUR STUDENTS

With Edmodo, you possibly can attain each scholar in your class. Students can login and take part from any telephone, pill or pc, and might verify assignments from throughout the app. Facilitate dialogue inside a single class group or browse matters for further assets associated to your topic.

CONNECT WITH TEACHERS

Share and uncover new classes and assets throughout your college, district, or any of your trainer connections. Edmodo makes it straightforward so that you can share something in your telephone along with your connections. And the improved dwelling stream means you’ll find dozens of instructional assets in your classroom abruptly.

EdTech Digest Award Winner – Best Product

“Students love the app and…they always keep updated with new posts and notes.” – Alessandra Pallavicini, EFL trainer, Italy

“Edmodo continues to be my ‘go to’ place for learning, sharing and collaborating with educators.”

Sandy McConnell, Teacher, United States

“All my students are on Edmodo and now I cannot think of any other way I could teach, there are so many advantages compared to my previous teaching style! I use the platform to communicate with students, share resources, assign tasks and then annotate them and send them back to students.”

Lucia Bartolotti, EFL Teacher, Italy

“As a classroom teacher, I find that education can sometimes be isolating even though I work with approximately 75 other teachers. I am so happy that I am able to collaborate with other teachers who are also using Edmodo, as this really helps me feel connected.”

Shelby Place, Teacher, China

“The ability to connect with international educators and share that experience with my students is a major perk.” – Lacey, Teacher, United States

“I’ve used different products but I stick with Edmodo because it is easy to use, appealing to my students, and most of all, it’s packed with features!” -Anna Lyn Lumibao, Teacher

For extra data, go to www.edmodo.com.









