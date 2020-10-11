Epic heroes, monsters and motion await on this thrilling, tactical battle RPG!

Featured by Apple!

“A challenging game of strategy and puzzles”

“We’re impressed by this epic match-three adventure”

Players are saying:

“Awesome game. This will keep me busy for months!”

“Really fun, great production values!”

Empires & Puzzles is a totally new tackle RPG video games, combining match-3 battles and constructing a mighty stronghold – topped with thrilling PVP duels. Join the battle now!

• Fight – Send your troops charging by making wonderful combos!

• Build – Rebuild an immense struggle fortress!

• Collect – Summon a whole bunch of highly effective heroes and troops!

• Raid – Fight in PvP battles towards gamers from around the globe!

• Upgrade – Level up your heroes, buildings and particular powers!

• Team Up – Fight mighty Titans together with your Alliance!

• Amazing Graphics – Experience detailed monsters, heroes and visible results in an imposing fantasy world!

Follow us:

http://fb.me/EmpiresAndPuzzles









Incoming Search:

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest hack,

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest cheat,

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest iOS hack,

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest android hack,

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest generator,

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest on-line cheat.

Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Atlantis Offer, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Challenge Discount, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Pile of Gems, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Bag of Gems, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Barrel of Gems, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest 30 Day VIP Pass, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Sack of Gems, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Mountain of Gems, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Loot Ticket Offer, Free Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest Challenge Supreme.