JUMP means that you can lease electrical bikes in cities throughout the US so you possibly can go additional, get there sooner, and have extra enjoyable. Each JUMP bike options e-assist to spice up riders to 20mph and assist conquer hills and lengthy distances.

You can discover JUMP bikes close by proper from the app and every bike has a built-in lock so you possibly can park and finish your trip proper outdoors of your vacation spot.

The JUMP app means that you can:

– Sign up and arrange your JUMP account

– Find hubs and accessible bikes

– Track your trip – miles, period, route

– RESERVE bikes prematurely

– Put your trip on HOLD

– Report an issue with a motorcycle

– Manage your account and fee data

The JUMP Bikes app integrates with Apple’s Health app to sync every trip.

You can allow integration within the “Settings” tab.

New members can join with the JUMP app.

Visit www.jumpbikes.com for extra data.









Incoming Search:

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share hack,

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share cheat,

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share iOS hack,

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share android hack,

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share generator,

JUMP Bikes – Bike Share on-line cheat.