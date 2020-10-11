Monday, October 12, 2020
    Lucktastic – Win Real Prizes




    Scratch and Win with Lucktastic!

    Now together with companion content material from Hasbro, together with the MONOPOLY $250,000 Railroad Sweepstakes, and day by day MONOPOLY scratch playing cards!

    *** New Big Money Prize Available Now: Win as much as $1,000,000 and a visit to New York City for an opportunity within the Lucktastic Cash Grab machine. ***

    Play free scratch card model video games to win actual prizes and wonderful journeys or experiences. Play completely different scratch playing cards day by day for probabilities to win as much as $10,000 immediately. You may enter sweepstakes contests, accumulate tokens, and redeem them for much more probabilities to win.

    Lucktastic is a way of life expertise in your cellphone. We change lives day by day and provide tons of scratcher themes so that you can win actual cash and accumulate tokens. Manage your full token steadiness at plus.lucktastic.com or click on Manage Tokens within the app. Enter sweepstakes and contests for extra probabilities to win actual prizes together with holidays, electronics and extra!

    Want to win a Steak Dinner for two, a visit Home for the Holidays, or as much as $250,000 from the MONOPOLY Railroad Contest? All these sweeps are stay proper now!

    Lucktastic key options:

    WIN REAL PRIZES
    * Win as much as $10,000 by enjoying our on the spot win scratch playing cards!
    * Redeem tokens for extra probabilities to win
    * Manage full token steadiness at plus.lucktastic.com
    * Win actual cash by getting into a raffle or sweepstakes contest
    * Enter contests to win a visit Home for the Holidays, a gourmand Steak Dinner for two, or perhaps a life-changing $1,000,000

    FUN TO PLAY
    * All new day by day scratch playing cards that includes content material from MONOPOLY by Hasbro
    * New scratch card themes launched day-after-day together with fan favorites reminiscent of Pirate Shipwreck and Lucky Stars
    * Now together with scratch playing cards that includes high baseball gamers from the MLBPA
    * 100% Free to play, so play day-after-day for extra probabilities to win!

    Lucktastic gamers have already gained and redeemed over $3 Million in prizes and rewards! With over 1,000,000 actual winners — you might be subsequent! New card video games are launched day by day, and new prizes are added usually. Be certain to maintain your app up to date for much more alternatives to win and redeem!

    Lucktastic is 100% free to obtain and play, with no deposits or in-app purchases.

    Congratulations to a couple of our current winners:
    * Misty R. from Oklahoma gained $25,000 in The Heist contest
    * Angela H. from North Carolina gained $10,000
    * Kari H. from Illinois gained $1,500
    * Robbie H. from Tennessee gained $1,000
    * Andrea B. from Indiana gained Free Groceries for a Month

    Download Lucktastic in the present day and see if it’s your fortunate day! You may win huge!

    For all the newest information and unique successful alternatives, be sure to Like, Follow, and +1
    Lucktastic!

    Facebook: http://www.fb.com/play.lucktastic
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/PlayLucktastic
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/playlucktastic
    Google+: http://plus.google.com/+Lucktastic/
    For function requests or suggestions, write to us at [email protected]

    Must be a U.S. resident to play. Available within the USA solely.

    THESE SWEEPSTAKES ARE DEVISED AS NON-GAMBLING PROMOTIONS and are meant solely for leisure functions.

    APP AVAILABLE IN ALL 50 STATES: Alabama
    Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

    APPLE, INC. (“Apple”) IS NOT A SPONSOR NOR IS INVOLVED IN ANY WAY WITH THIS APP, NOR DO THEY ENDORSE THIS SERVICE OR SPONSOR, ANY PRIZE REDEMPTIONS.




    admin

