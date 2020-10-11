Prepare for epic versus-fighting motion together with your favourite Marvel Super Heroes & Super Villains within the final cosmic showdown! Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine & extra await your summons to battle! Assemble a staff & start your quest to change into the Ultimate Marvel Champion!

WELCOME TO THE CONTEST:

Captain America vs. Iron Man! Hulk vs. Wolverine! Spider-Man vs. Deadpool! The best battles in Marvel historical past are in your palms! The grasping Elder of the Universe generally known as The Collector has summoned you to a brawl of epic proportions in opposition to a line-up of vile villains together with Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, and plenty of extra! Experience the final word free-to-play preventing sport in your cell machine…Marvel Contest of Champions!

SUIT UP WITH FRIENDS:

• Team up with your mates and different Summoners to construct the strongest Alliance

• Strategize together with your alliance, assist them maintain their Champions within the battle

• Battle to the highest in Alliance Events and tackle Alliance Quest Series collectively in specifically designed quest maps to earn unique Alliance rewards

• Test your Alliance’s mettle by battling it out with Alliances from around the globe in Alliance Wars!

BUILD YOUR ULTIMATE TEAM OF CHAMPIONS:

• Assemble a mighty staff of heroes and villains (selecting Champions reminiscent of: Iron Man, Hulk, Wolverine, Storm, Star-Lord, Gamora, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Magneto and Winter Soldier)

• Embark on quests to defeat Kang and Thanos and face the problem of a mysterious new tremendous highly effective cosmic competitor, finally to forestall the full destruction of The Marvel Universe

• Improve your staff’s offense and protection with a number of Mastery bushes

COLLECT THE MIGHTIEST SUPER HEROES (AND VILLAINS!):

• Collect, degree up, and handle your groups of heroes and villains correctly to obtain synergy bonuses based mostly upon staff affiliation and relationships taken from the pages of Marvel Comics

• Pairing up Black Panther and Storm or Cyclops and Wolverine for bonuses, or making a staff of Guardians of the Galaxy for a staff affiliation bonus

• The extra highly effective the Champion, the higher their stats, talents and particular strikes can be

• New Champions are being added to The Contest on a regular basis!

QUEST AND BATTLE:

• Journey by an thrilling storyline in traditional Marvel storytelling style

• Fight it out with an enormous array of heroes and villains in iconic areas spanning the Marvel Universe reminiscent of: Avengers Tower, Oscorp, The Kyln, Wakanda, The Savage Land, Asgard, the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, and extra!

• Explore dynamic quest maps and interact in a wholesome dose of action-packed preventing using controls developed particularly for the cell platform

