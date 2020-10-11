NBA LIVE Mobile Basketball

Choose your path to greatness in an all-new season of EA SPORTS NBA LIVE Mobile. Build your staff, dominate opponents, combine and match present stars and basic legends, and join with weekly content material. Capture the highlight and create your legacy your approach on the planet’s most downloaded basketball sport.



LEAD A TOP SQUAD

Create the last word roster of present stars and basic legends, from Joel Embiid to Allen Iverson. Quickly study participant specialties with Archetypes, then unleash a dream squad to place up numbers. With improved controls, simply decide up and play, stepping into the motion quick. Boost expertise, stage up mastery, and go for buzzer-beater buckets that may earn you glory and rewards.



DOMINATE IN SHOWDOWN

Experience quick performs and beat opponents in Head-to-Head matches. Ball your approach to the highest anytime with up-to-date leaderboards, accumulating strong rewards to enhance staff efficiency. The greater your gamers’ OVR, the higher they’ll play on the courtroom. Strategy guidelines in Showdown – it’s going to be a battle for victory.



COMPETE IN LIVE EVENTS

Connect to the NBA all yr lengthy with campaigns that preserve you raining buckets in probably the most present occasions. Score unbelievable bonuses in real-life matchups and break ankles in each mode with mates and foes. Become a hoop grasp all day, on daily basis.

This app: requires a persistent Internet connection (community charges could apply); Requires acceptance of EA’s Privacy & Cookie Policy and User Agreement.

; contains in-game promoting; collects information by way of third occasion analytics know-how (see Privacy & Cookie Policy for particulars); incorporates direct hyperlinks to the Internet and social networking websites supposed for an viewers over 13.

*Facebook login required. Must be 13 years or older.









