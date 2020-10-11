***NOTE: Some older gadgets won’t be able to play Virtual Town properly proper now. That consists of: iPhone 4s, iPad 2, 1st-gen iPad Minis, and iPod Touch 4th and fifth technology. The recreation may be very fairly and makes use of extra graphics energy than our earlier video games. We have optimized the sport to assist with efficiency, however you should still expertise points on these older gadgets. 🙂 ***

Come, transfer in to Virtual Town! Become the brand new Mayor and assist restore the city to its previous glory!

A be aware from the developer:

Hi! Thanks for taking a look at Virtual Town! If you might be searching for the options and “bullet points,” simply scroll down under this little be aware.

It’s been greater than a few years since we’ve launched a brand new recreation, right here at Last Day of Work! Well, that is it, the brand new one. Yes, in fact it’s a real-time simulation, however this one is a little bit totally different. More than ever earlier than, we really feel like we’ve created a world.

The world lives and breathes in your machine. Moon phases change as days go by (identical to in your actual world!). When the solar units the place you might be, it is turning into night time in Virtual Town. More than ever, we really feel just like the world lives and breathes. Watch seasons change. Watch relationships change. Watch your mayor’s adopted little boy or lady develop, and discover ways to handle the city.

We hope the world we’ve created immerses you as a lot because it does us. Something to know, although: identical to an actual world, this one will likely be altering and rising. The reality is, we’re a small staff and placing all the things that we wish into these video games isn’t at all times doable. We hope to proceed engaged on Virtual Town and making it deeper, richer, extra actual, and extra stuffed with secrets and techniques, because the months go on.

In the meantime, be a part of us! You are proper on time! Help us discover Virtual Town and include us as we see the place it takes us. And the place did that earlier mayor go, anyway?

With pleasure and gratitude,

Arthur Humphrey

Lead Designer, Last Day of Work

Virtual Town is a little bit deserted city proper in your machine! Come in and assist out (they want it!).

* Manage a residing, respiration city.

* True “real-time.” Watch it flip from day to nighttime, as your individual day ends!

* Meet attention-grabbing, quirky residents. Make mates! Make enemies!

* Collect dozens of uncommon bugs, gems, and botanical species. Restore the city Museum.

* Dynamic climate, seasons, and moon phases. Watch their little world change identical to your individual!

* Build and adorn your crib. Make it superior. Fill it with stuff.

* Adopt a needy baby, to boost as your individual. Train her that can assist you in order that she will be able to finally take over once you retire as Mayor.

* Uncover the secrets and techniques of Virtual Town. Where did the unique mayor go? Why did he go away?

Recommended for followers of our different video games, and for followers of simulation video games!

Check out our different hit video games like Virtual Families, Virtual Villagers, and extra at https://itunes.apple.com/us/developer/ldw-software-llc/id297606729









Incoming Search:

Virtual Town hack,

Virtual Town cheat,

Virtual Town iOS hack,

Virtual Town android hack,

Virtual Town generator,

Virtual Town on-line cheat.

Free Virtual Town 2500 Coins, Free Virtual Town 6000 Coins, Free Virtual Town 20,000 Coins, Free Virtual Town 50,000 Coins, Free Virtual Town Lucky Rabbit’s Foot, Free Virtual Town Irrigation System, Free Virtual Town Broker, Free Virtual Town 120,000 Coins, Free Virtual Town 400,000 Coins.