    Ace Fishing: Wild Catch




    Journey to the world’s most lovely locations and fish for actual in paradise!

    Jump into paradise blue and expertise the final word 3D fishing journey!
    Know nothing about fishing? It’s okay! You’ll be capable to catch the Blue Pointer with only a faucet!
    Download Ace Fishing now to journey all around the world and fish on the most well-known fishing spots!

    1. Fishing Made Easy
    – Get hooked on fishing with easy, one-touch controls!
    – Who says fishing is boring? Just 3 seconds is all it takes earlier than heart-pounding motion!
    – Complete the tutorial and apply within the Practice Room to grasp the talents and even get rewards!

    2. Jaw-dropping 3D Graphics
    – Interact with catches so life-like they may fly off your display screen!
    – Perfectly recreated physics of fishing means you can really feel the joy of fishing at your fingertips!

    3. It does not get any extra actual than this!
    – Fishing rods customizable with fishing traces of various size and pressure power!
    – Hang in there- tire out the fish by way of epic struggles!
    – Fish actions and traits captured with gorgeous realism!
    – Complicated mechanisms made simple to carry essentially the most practical fishing expertise to cellular gaming!

    4. Travel the World
    – From Hanauma Bay to the Amazon River, and China! No place is off-limits!
    – Hundreds of unique fish native to totally different areas! Venture by way of the whole map to catch all of them!

    5. Global Rankings
    – Reel within the largest fish and break information! Compete in fishing tournaments held by the hour and go head-to-head in opposition to customers from across the globe!
    – Prepare the lure for the goal fish by way of Lure Crafting System to rank greater!
    – Your information are robotically saved each time you fish, so you may intention to interrupt them!

    6. More to Enjoy!
    – Equip Accessories in your rod for extra energy! Use the Pearl Powders to Power-up your Accessories!
    – Utilize the particular Fever Mode! Fever Mode will improve your stats to the MAX so you may catch the fish you’ve got at all times dreamed of!

    7. Shh! It’s a Secret!
    – A particular League Ranking to point out off your expertise is coming quickly!

    Device App Access Permission Notice

    ▶ Notice per entry permission
    Access permissions are requested to ensure that us to give you the next service whenever you use the app.

    [Required]
    None

    [Optional]
    – Notifications: The permission is required to ship you push notifications concerning the sport.
    – Camera: The permission is required to take profile footage for HIVE members.
    – Contacts: The permission is required to search out buddies registered to contacts for HIVE members.
    – Photos: The permission is required to avoid wasting/load recreation screens and alter profile footage for HIVE members.

    ※ Please word you could nonetheless benefit from the service excluding options associated to the above with out giving entry permissions.

    ▶ How to take away entry permissions
    You can at all times change entry permission settings everytime you’d like.

    – Device Settings> Select the corresponding app> Choose both to allow/disable entry

    * You can play Ace Fishing in English, Deutsch, français, Português, Español, 한국어, 日本語, 中文简体, 中文繁體, Русский, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Tiếng Việt, and ไทย!
    * Items can be found for buy on this recreation.
    * For Com2uS Mobile Game Terms of Service, go to www.com2us.com.
    – Terms of Service : http://phrases.withhive.com/phrases/coverage/view/M9/T1
    – Privacy Policy : http://phrases.withhive.com/phrases/coverage/view/M9/T3
    * For questions or buyer assist, please contact our Customer Support by visiting http://www.withhive.com/assist/inquire.




