Anger Of Stick 4

Anger Of Stick4:Reboot
The hit that greater than 30 million customers performed, ‘Anger Of Stick”s newest sequal.
Survive within the metropolis which become ruins!
*Collect varied colleagues!
– Please acquire 9 sorts of robust colleagues.
– You can organize the stage with the overall 4 colleagues.
*RPG’s progress parts
-The degree up system throgh experiences (EXP).
-The character reinforcement system utilizing JAM
*Enjoy this with your folks!
-Please take pleasure in battles with your folks by your Facebook accounts.
– The varied social features shall be up to date.
*Team-battle Mode!
* The robust automated battle perform
– You can benefit from the recreation simpler and extra comfortably with the robust automated perform.
* The varied steady features together with air combo seem.
* Other options
– Items with varied skills seem.
– More than 600 phases are supplied.
– More than 200 sorts of enemies seem.
-Various boss heroes seem.
Support Information:
For extra help, please contact:
E-mail : [email protected]
