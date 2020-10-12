Garmin® BaseCamp® supplies an interface for viewing Garmin map merchandise and managing geographic information. With BaseCamp, you’ll be able to carry out the next duties:

• Transfer information to and out of your Garmin gadget.

• Plan multi-day journeys utilizing Yelp® and your map information

• Create, view, edit, and set up waypoints, routes, and tracks.

• Find locations, corresponding to addresses, factors of curiosity, and public land survey areas included in your detailed map information.

• View map information in 2D and 3D.

• View topographical data included in your detailed map information.

• Geotag pictures with geographical location data.

• Print detailed topographical maps, PLS quads, and multi-page poster maps.

• Download and consider BirdsEye™ satellite tv for pc imagery and topographic raster maps.

• Import and consider Garmin Custom Maps.

• Create, share and obtain Garmin Adventures (http://adventures.garmin.com)









