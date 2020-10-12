GraalOnline Classic

Welcome to GraalOn-line Classic, a MMORPG with retro-look! Play with hundreds of gamers world-wide, discover the world and use numerous weapons similar to bombs and bow. You can customise your character, chat with different gamers and ship messages to mates. The sport comes with all the pieces that made GraalOn-line an evergreen of on-line video games, together with greater than 15 music tracks.

It’s doable to create your personal home! Choose a method, place furnishings and invite your pals!

Explore the land of Graal accumulating bugs on your personal private assortment or promote them for some additional gralats! You can get your very personal Bug Catching Net in MoD Town.

You can now enter homes of different gamers who’ve this selection enabled.

Works with Internet connection.









