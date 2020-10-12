GRAB DRIVER – THE APP FOR DRIVERS

– Be your individual boss. Earn extra by driving with Grab everytime you need.

– Track your earnings simply within the app.

– Get entry to unique advantages, coaching and assist.

WHAT IS GRAB?

Grab is a smartphone app that effectively matches Drivers with passengers. Whether you are a non-public automobile driver hoping to fund your desires, or a taxi driver in search of probably the most environment friendly strategy to get a passenger, Grab is the appropriate associate for you.

READY TO GET STARTED?

Step 1: Download and set up the Grab Driver app.

Step 2: Open the app, faucet on ‘Sign Up’, and we’ll information you step-by-step until you are able to hit the street and begin incomes.

DOWNLOAD THE GRAB DRIVER APP AND SIGN UP TODAY!

Still have questions? Visit us at www.seize.com/driver/ for more information. Grab is presently out there in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Please be aware the app will not be hosted at http://companions.seize.com/ios/newest and can solely be hosted on the Apple App Store.









