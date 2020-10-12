GRAB DRIVER – THE APP FOR DRIVERS
– Be your individual boss. Earn extra by driving with Grab everytime you need.
– Track your earnings simply within the app.
– Get entry to unique advantages, coaching and assist.
WHAT IS GRAB?
Grab is a smartphone app that effectively matches Drivers with passengers. Whether you are a non-public automobile driver hoping to fund your desires, or a taxi driver in search of probably the most environment friendly strategy to get a passenger, Grab is the appropriate associate for you.
READY TO GET STARTED?
Step 1: Download and set up the Grab Driver app.
Step 2: Open the app, faucet on ‘Sign Up’, and we’ll information you step-by-step until you are able to hit the street and begin incomes.
DOWNLOAD THE GRAB DRIVER APP AND SIGN UP TODAY!
Still have questions? Visit us at www.seize.com/driver/ for more information. Grab is presently out there in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia.
Please be aware the app will not be hosted at http://companions.seize.com/ios/newest and can solely be hosted on the Apple App Store.
