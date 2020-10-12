Monday, October 12, 2020
    Kiddopia – ABC Toddler Games




    Learn Math, ABCs, Shapes, Colors, Spelling, Tracing & extra. Kiddopia is a spectacular studying app for teenagers with tons of academic and entertaining content material.
    If you’re uninterested in in search of participating enjoyable video games to your youngster, then Kiddopia is the reply for you!

    Kids and toddlers will study important early curriculum corresponding to:
    – ABCs
    – Alphabet Tracing
    – Spelling
    – Addition
    – Subtraction
    – Number Values
    – Patterns
    – Shapes
    – Colors

    Kiddopia has numerous academic and preschool studying video games, which assist in the cognitive growth of a kid corresponding to:
    – Jigsaw Puzzles
    – Memory Game
    – Spot the Difference
    – Join the Dots
    – Spot the odd one out
    – Shape Matching Puzzles
    – Logical reasoning issues

    There is immense alternative for teenagers to achieve General Knowledge in Kiddopia:
    – Kids can take pleasure in studying the names of Planets & Constellations
    – Toddlers can study Community Helpers, their instruments and roles
    – Kids of all ages will discover it enjoyable to study the names & sounds of Animals in numerous habitats, together with Dinosaurs
    – Older children can benefit from the academic elements of the app as they study the names of Continents and Oceans
    – Learning and enjoyable will develop into synonymous when children get to know a number of the Wonders of the World

    Kiddopia additionally has tons of creativity enhancing video games for pre-school children, like these:
    – Bake & embellish Cupcakes and Donuts
    – Grill & garnish Pizzas
    – Cook & design Pastas
    – Freeze & embellish Popsicles & Smoothies
    – Paint and beautify nails
    – Make beautiful equipment corresponding to tiaras, necklaces and earrings
    – Coloring Pad
    – Decorate pictures with Funny Cammy

    We have additionally included Role Playing video games, which can take children on adventures which might be thrilling, informative, and academic:
    – Become an astronaut, make your individual area ship, rescue aliens & discover area
    – Help out sick aquatic animals by enjoying as a Fish Doctor
    – Play as a Handyman and repair damaged issues round the home

    Introducing our new Kids AR Game – My Pet Buddy
    Kids like to have their very own pets, however mother and father can usually be hesitant to get them one.
    With My Pet Buddy, children can have their very own digital pet with out the mess and chores.
    Kids can uncover what their pet likes, by interacting with it in numerous methods.
    Kids can feed, stroll, pat it, rub it and far more.

    Special Feature: Nursery Rhymes Songs & Kids Videos!

    Kiddopia is a subscription app. New content material can be added recurrently.

    Subscription Billing Options:
    Kiddopia Full Access – Monthly
    Kiddopia Full Access – Yearly

    Important issues to know concerning the subscription:
    • Subscription could be canceled anytime by going to the Account Settings
    • Users can decide out any time through the trial interval.
    • Subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off at the very least 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval
    • Payment can be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy of the app.
    • Account can be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval on the subscribed value
    • Subscriptions could also be managed by you and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to your Account Settings after buy
    • Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, can be forfeited while you buy a subscription.

    You can discover our Terms of Use right here: https://www.paperboatapps.com/terms_of_use.html

    If you will have any questions or need assistance, please contact our Customer Support at [email protected]

    The app has No-Ads or Social Media hyperlinks!

    You can overview extra privacy-related info at http://www.PaperBoatApps.com/privacy-policy.html




