    Mico – Random Chat & Date




    The finest social app of dwell streaming and random video date & chat. Connect with the world, go dwell and discuss with strangers.
    Highlights:
    * Live Streaming Platform for anybody
    * Video chat with new individuals anytime and anyplace
    * Brand New concept of ‘Playing Together’, join with the world and meet U
    Mico is among the hottest worldwide random chat and video dwell streaming social app. You can meet and match new like-minded buddies by sending humorous movies and voice to individuals close by or world wide.
    Mico means that you can see which blogger is broadcasting. Free scorching singing and dancing dwell streaming from bloggers and youtubers can be found for 7*24.
    Why ought to obtain Mico:
    Meet Stranger: Simple, Fun, 100% Match
    With a number of faucets, Mico matches you the brand new buddies & strangers in your space or world wide. All-in-one random chatting app to make buddies with none extra steps. Moreover, Mico added new function that swipe left or proper to choose the 100% match buddies in correct and quick method.
    Real-time Translation: Worldwide Date
    In Mico you by no means miss probability thus far with strangers due to completely different language. Real-time translation make simple thus far with worldwide strangers & by no means be afraid to match strangers from completely different nations, date with strangers from random nations carry extra funs.
    World Travel: Fresh Faces, Popular Citites, Travel round
    You are so busy watching out for what’s forward of you that you just neglect in regards to the current, why don’t you decelerate, take a relaxation and benefit from the journey? Mico can present you the world, assist you meet extra like-minded buddies on the market and journey round to attempt new experiences!
    Group dwell: Play collectively, More Fun
    Want to speak to extra strangers at identical time? Join group chat and expertise extra enjoyable. Mico affords an open video room for assembly extra strangers.
    Broadcast, Video Chat and extra
    Broadcast your self and watch others’ dwell streaming exhibits everytime you need. Live exhibits are usually not the ONLY strategy to calm down your self in Mico. Find extra enjoyable with your mates, you cannot miss Mico.
    Features
    – Match new buddies
    – Post image & video
    – Random date with somebody Nearby
    – Get good soulmate
    – Travel world wide
    – See who checked you out
    – Send and obtain digital presents
    – See what’s sharing with close by individuals
    – Join & create secret attention-grabbing chat group
    – New lovely stickers, presents & filters/lenses
    – Filter dwell streaming primarily based in your pursuits
    – Stay logged in so that you by no means miss a message
    – Supported login by Facebook or by cellphone quantity
    – Supported Multi-language to makes communication extra environment friendly
    – Supported share your movies or moments on Facebook or different social media networks
    Start Mico, you can also make new good friend, random date, anytime and anyplace.
    Any options? Drop us a line at: [email protected]




    admin

