    Pro Feel Golf




    “Pro Feel Golf is easy to like because it feels realistic without being overly complex. It’s great as a side dish or as an entree, and that is its ultimate charm.” 148Apps

    “I am really a Pro Feel Golf fan. A game worth having in your iPhone or iPad” Appstribune

    “The sport advantages from an intuitive one-touch interface” USA Today

    With PRO FEEL GOLF, everybody can expertise real-world golf motion with extra realism and precision than ever earlier than. 

    PRO FEEL GOLF brings a contemporary strategy with distinctive and modern controls that enable ease of use however with depth to develop your sport. Become a {golfing} legend utilizing intuitive one contact controls.

    NEW Betting characteristic obtainable in 1-on-1 Mode amps up the stakes! Choose from an array of video games to enter, every with completely different betting sizes. Bet with your folks or a random opponent, just one could be a golf legend. Place your wager earlier than a sport and acquire much more cash once you win!

    PRO FEEL GOLF retains your ardour for golf alive… anyplace, anytime. This sport affords a novel {golfing} expertise in your iPhone or Tablet. Play alone or towards your folks utilizing seamlessly embedded social options. Hungry for competitors? Invite gamers to at least one on one challenges and compete for Daily rewards in a world-wide championship. Find out who’s the perfect golfer!

    REALISTIC ENVIRONMENT
    • Stunning graphics throughout a number of areas.
    • Wind, lie and technique all create the expertise of an actual golf course.

    UNIQUE TOUCH CONTROLS
    • One finger and two easy actions to hit the ball.
    • One-hand controls present handy portrait gameplay view.

    A MULTITUDE OF GOLF COURSES TO DISCOVER
    • Complete a whole lot of golf challenges.
    • Master each course and turn into an actual golf champion.

    SHOW YOU ARE A PRO
    • Upgrade your golf gear for extra capabilities.
    • Use power-ups to offer you that additional edge.

    COMPETE WITH THE BEST
    • Add mates and compete with them one on one.
    • Social development characteristic tallies the rating after each gap.

    PRO FEEL GOLF is the proper spherical in your pocket!

    Compatible with: iPhone6, iPhone 6+, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPod Touch (fifth Gen), iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad Mini (iOS 7 or increased is required). Please make sure that your gadget is supported earlier than downloading.

    This app affords in-app purchases. Please word that you could be disable in-app buying immediately out of your gadget. For extra info, go to http://help.apple.com/kb/HT4213 .

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ProFeelGolf

    Like us on Facebook: www.fb.com/ProFeelGolf

    Or go to us on our web site: www.profeelgolf.com




